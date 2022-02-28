Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial revives D.C. residents' anger about Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began on Monday in the first trial for a defendant accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a process that put on display the strong views that many residents of the national's capital have about last year's riot.

Inside a federal courthouse with a view of the Capitol dome and only steps from where the riot unfolded, defense attorneys, federal prosecutors, and a judge questioned dozens of residents of the District of Columbia about their feelings on Jan. 6 and the defendants.

The first trial to test the justice system's handling of the riot is about Guy Reffitt, a Texas man arrested thanks in part to his son flagging him to the FBI before the actual Jan. 6 attack. Reffitt was indicted on a charge of unlawfully transporting a gun in D.C. in support of civil disorder and other charges like obstruction of an official proceeding.

The jurors called the attack "crazy," "reprehensible," and "atrocious." They said they were viscerally impacted by the attack. They talked about how they knew people who were "freaked out” by Jan. 6. Some said they had formed very strong opinions about Jan. 6, with some telling the court they would have difficulty overcoming their views.

“I think everybody that went in there was already guilty,” said one potential juror, who was quickly dismissed. “I think everyone should be prosecuted to the max.”

“I thought it was crazy,” one young man said. “I never seen that before.”

"The Capitol should not have been invaded, or whatever the word is you want to use," one older man said.

Washington is, in local parlance, a small town, and many of the city's residents are connected to the government and the attack itself.

There was a longtime D.C. resident whose daughter works for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). There was a former Capitol page and congressional staffer who talked to his former boss Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) about the U.S. Capitol attack. There was a man whose stepmother was former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Canada and the United Nations. There was a public relations professional who worked with journalists who covered the Jan. 6 attack and knew people who were inside the Capitol during the attack. And there were plenty of lawyers.

Defendant Guy Reffitt at the Capitol. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Many potential jurors talked about their personal experiences on Jan. 6, or people they knew who worked at the Capitol or were impacted by the attack. One woman, an employee at the Library of Congress, recalled how she had assigned employees to come into work that day who were forced to evacuate or shelter in place.

The holster found in Guy Reffitt's bedroom, left, and Reffitt appearing to wear the holster on Jan. 6, 2021. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

“It would be difficult for me to be neutral,” said one potential juror, adding it felt like “an attack on my home, in a sense.” The judge struck the juror from the panel out of an abundance of caution.D.C., home to nearly 700,000 Americans who lack full congressional representation, is overwhelmingly Democratic, with more than 92 percent of D.C. voters casting their ballot for President Joe Biden. But not every potential juror was united politically.

One elderly woman said she listened to podcasts by a right-wing conspiracy theorist, who has spread a false-flag narrative about the Jan. 6 attack, suggesting that the Capitol attack was a FBI setup.

The trial itself is expected to last roughly a week, and will feature testimony from Reffitt's son and police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI has arrested more than 740 people in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack, and more than 200 have pleaded guilty guilty. There are hundreds of more potential cases to go, including hundreds who have been identified by online sleuths.