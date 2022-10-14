IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case

DOJ asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate a judge's order appointing a special master and to toss out Trump's lawsuit seeking the Mar-a-Lago documents entirely.
Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Sept. 17, 2022.Jeff Swensen / Getty Images
By Dareh Gregorian and Daniel Barnes

The Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to vacate an order appointing a special master to review documents seized during the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate — and to throw out Trump's legal challenge altogether.

In a filing to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, lawyers for the DOJ argued Judge Aileen Cannon "erred in ordering a special-master review" in the case and asked the court vacate her order "with instructions to dismiss Plaintiff’s civil action."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Daniel Barnes

Daniel Barnes reports for NBC News, based in Washington.