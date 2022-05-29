Justice Department to conduct review of law enforcement response to school shooting

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a spokesperson announced Sunday.

The critical incident review, requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, will include a report on law enforcement actions on May 24 — the day of shooting. The report will be conducted by the department's Office of Community Oriented Policing.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," said Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills / AP

“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent."

Local police have admitted to a number of failures in response to the shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Friday that police made the "wrong decision" by waiting to confront the shooter.

“There were plenty of officers to do what needed to be done, with one exception, is that the incident commander inside believed he needed more equipment and more officers to do a tactical breach at that time," McCraw said. “From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. There’s no excuse for that.”

The admission came after days of inconsistencies and a confusing timeline of law enforcement's response.