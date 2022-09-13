Justice Department has issued dozens of subpoenas in the last week related to Trump and the Capitol riot

The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas in the last week related to the actions of former President Donald Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It also seized two telephones, the sources said.

The subpoenas and phone seizures, first reported by The New York Times, are the latest developments in the sprawling investigation into the former president.

A source who spoke to Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn said his phone was taken last week.

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot subpoenaed Epshteyn and three other Trump associates — Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell — in January.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik’s lawyer confirmed to NBC News that he had received a subpoena last week.

Kerik’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, called it “the widest and most obtuse subpoena I have seen in my years practicing criminal law.”

Parlatore said that he also represents Trump in the investigation.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday night.

Separately, the department is engaged in a legal battle with Trump and his counsel over documents retrieved during an FBI search of the former president's Florida estate on Aug. 8.

Trump lawyers on Monday asked a judge to continue blocking the Justice Department from reviewing those documents, some of which contained classification markings.