Justice Department to launch investigation into Louisville PD's policing practices

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday is expected to announce an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

The Louisville, Ky., police department has faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the 13 months since officers of the department killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment as they served a no-knock warrant.

The probe marks the second “pattern or practice” investigation launched by the Justice Department in recent days. Last week, the Justice Department opened an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, less than 24 hours after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

That investigation will determine whether the police department engages in a pattern or practice of policing that violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.