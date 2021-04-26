IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Justice Department to launch investigation into Louisville PD's policing practices

That department has faced intense scrutiny in the year since its officers killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment.
Image: Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death
Police officers block off an intersection following the grand jury verdict on Sept. 23, 2020 in Louisville, Ky.Brandon Bell / Getty Images
By Pete Williams and Adam Edelman

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday is expected to announce an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

The Louisville, Ky., police department has faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the 13 months since officers of the department killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment as they served a no-knock warrant.

The probe marks the second “pattern or practice” investigation launched by the Justice Department in recent days. Last week, the Justice Department opened an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, less than 24 hours after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

That investigation will determine whether the police department engages in a pattern or practice of policing that violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.

Image: Adam EdelmanAdam Edelman

Adam Edelman is a political reporter for NBC News.