IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: DOJ to probe Minneapolis policing practices after ex-officer convicted of murder

Justice Department to launch investigation into Minneapolis policing practices

The announcement comes a day after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts in the death of George Floyd last year.
Image: Merrick Garland
Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 22, 2021.J. Scott Applewhite / AP file
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday will announce the Department of Justice will launch an investigation into Minneapolis’ policing policies, DOJ officials said.

The announcement comes a day after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts in the death of George Floyd last year. He was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

During the trial, prosecutors presented the jury with a video recorded by bystanders that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin's actions caused Floyd to die from asphyxiation.

Video showed Floyd repeatedly yelling out, “I can’t breathe.” His death led to nationwide protests last summer.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Floyd’s family renewed their calls after Chauvin’s verdict for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which the House passed in early March. The police reform bill that would ban chokeholds and overhaul qualified immunity protections for officers.

Democrats would need at least 10 Republicans to support the legislation in the Senate in order for it to pass.

Image: Rebecca ShabadRebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a congressional reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.