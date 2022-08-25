Justice Department submits its redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to judge

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has submitted its proposed redactions to the search warrant affidavit that led a judge to find probable cause that evidence of crimes would be found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has indicated that he may not release much, if anything, of the underlying search warrant affidavit, and the Justice Department had been opposed to unsealing any of the affidavit. The document would lay out the justification for the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago by FBI special agents.

Some documents related to the search warrant have already been released, showing that a number of classified documents had been found at Mar-a-Lago. Under the law, Trump was not supposed to possess any presidential records, which are supposed to be under the control of the National Archives. The search warrant affidavit would reveal more of the justification for the search and some of the evidence that the government presented to the judge.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley noted that the Justice Department had “filed a submission under seal per the Court’s order of Aug. 22,” but declined to comment further “as the Court considers the matter.”

It's unclear when the public will hear from the judge next.