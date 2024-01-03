The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that lets state and local police arrest migrants who illegally cross the border, the latest legal battle between the Biden administration and Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration.

The lawsuit comes days after the Justice Department threatened legal action against Texas over the measure signed last month by the Republican governor that makes it a criminal offense to enter the state illegally.

The new law, set to take effect in March, makes it a misdemeanor to enter or attempt to enter Texas from a foreign country at any location other than a lawful port of entry.

A spokesperson for Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment the lawsuit Wednesday evening.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.