Justice Department sues Trump ally Roger Stone, alleging millions in unpaid taxes

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Friday sued Roger Stone, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, accusing Stone and his wife of owing nearly $2 million in unpaid income taxes.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, says the couple underpaid their income taxes by $1,590,361 from 2007 to 2011. It further says Stone did not pay his full tax bill in 2018, coming up $407,036 short.

Stone, a well-known GOP political operative, briefly served as a campaign adviser to Trump.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.