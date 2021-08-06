Justice Dept. defends latest eviction moratorium in court

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice said Friday that the effort by landlords to block the latest eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be rejected because the Supreme Court ruling they point to is not in their favor.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, top DOJ officials defended the new moratorium and said, “The motion [by the landlord] should be denied, as it rests on the incorrect premise that the Supreme Court has issued a 'ruling' in Plaintiffs’ favor.”

The Biden administration has struggled with the eviction moratorium, first saying that they lacked the authority to extend it after the July 31 expiration, but then reversing and putting in place a new moratorium while acknowledging the difficulty it may face in the courts.

The lawsuit brought by the groups of landlords earlier this week called on a federal judge to halt the new moratorium.

"A majority of the Supreme Court made clear that the eviction moratorium exceeds the CDC's statutory authority and could not be extended beyond July 31, thus vindicating this Court's first merits ruling. The Supreme Court's ruling was hardly ambiguous,” the landlords' filing said.

The Justice Department argued Friday that the latest moratorium differs from the CDC’s original one because it targets “only areas of high or substantial transmission.”

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mos., speaks to demonstrators outside the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 3, 2021, after the Biden administration announced it was readying a new targeted federal moratorium on evictions. Stefani Reynolds / The New York Times via Redux

Since the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Justice Department argues, the “trajectory of the pandemic has changed dramatically as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant. The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 89,976 — nearly a seven-fold increase over the rate when the Supreme Court ruled on June 29.”

“Faced with these rising case numbers, and instead of extending its previous ‘nationwide eviction moratorium,’” DOJ added, “CDC has issued a new moratorium that applies only in areas of substantial or high transmission, thus exercising its authority to tailor a set of necessary actions to reduce the interstate spread of communicable disease.”

Under these circumstances, DOJ said that the court shouldn’t strike down the new CDC order, especially since it said the landlords haven’t filed an argument “asserting claims against the new, narrower CDC order.”

U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich on Thursday ordered the landlords to file their response to the government by 9 p.m. ET on Friday.