Hunter Biden investigation live updates: Special counsel to lead probe

A 'constitutional safeguard' — for a Biden and a Trump The new special counsel prosecuting Hunter Biden filed a strong statement in favor of holding a trial in the venue where crimes are alleged to have occurred at the same time former President Trump is pushing to remove his trial on 2020 election charges from Washington, D.C. As U.S. attorney David Weiss wrote in a filing Friday, the same day he was named special counsel, Biden would be able to try to have his case dismissed if the prosecution is pursued in Delaware. The venue didn't matter when Biden was expected to accept a plea deal. But since that fell through last month, he would be able to move to dismiss the case on venue grounds if it is not shifted to California or Washington, D.C., where he allegedly broke tax laws. "In criminal cases, proper venue is an important constitutional safeguard," Weiss wrote in his filing in the Biden case, a sentiment that aligns with the counterargument to Trump's push to be tried outside Washington. Weiss cited Article III of the Constitution, which provides that prosecutions "shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed," and the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees defendants the right to trial "by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed." Share this -





Copied

Trump campaign spokesperson denounces DOJ following special counsel appointment A spokesperson for the Trump campaign criticized the Justice Department. In a statement posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, campaign spokesperson Stephen Cheung accused the DOJ of shielding the "Biden Crime Family" from legal retribution "for decades." The DOJ typically appoints special counsels to oversee politically sensitive investigations, but Cheung, in his statement, did not appear to endorse the move. If this special counsel is truly independent — even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue — he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly mislead the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences Stephen Cheung, trump campaign spokesperson Share this -





Copied

Who is Weiss? Weiss is a U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware who was already overseeing the Hunter Biden probe before Garland's announcement Friday. He's one of the few U.S. attorneys who stayed in place when the Biden administration came into office. He was appointed by then-President Donald Trump and started his post as attorney in 2018 following stints as the acting and interim U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware and first assistant U.S. attorney, according to his DOJ biography. Share this -





Copied

Pence applauds appointment of a special counsel, says 'the American people deserve answers' Former Vice President Mike Pence applauded the appointment of a special counsel Friday and sought to draw a contrast between Hunter Biden's alleged conduct while his father was vice president with that of his own son. "I can’t relate to what his son was doing when he was vice president," Pence said. "When I was vice president, my son was flying an F-35 for the Marine Corps defending this country." Pence, a Republican presidential candidate, also praised the appointment: "I think it’s about time that we saw the appointment of a special counsel to get to the bottom of what he was doing. The American people deserve answers," he said. Share this -





Copied

Comer slams special counsel as part of DOJ's 'Biden family coverup' House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who’s leading the GOP’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, expressed deep skepticism at the special counsel announcement and called the development part of the Justice Department’s “Biden family coverup.” “This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals,” Comer said in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter. Comer accused the DOJ of politicizing its investigation into Hunter Biden and failing to act quickly to prosecute him, allowing the statute of limitations to run out in some cases. He vowed that the GOP’s investigation would continue in light of the special counsel appointment. “Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption,” Comer stated. “The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.” Share this -





Copied

Biden attorneys in talks with prosecutors over terms of his interview in classified docs case WASHINGTON — Attorneys for President Joe Biden and the special counsel appointed to investigate his handling of classified documents have been negotiating for about a month over the terms under which he would be interviewed, two people familiar with the matter said. Discussions between Biden’s lawyers and special counsel Robert Hur’s office are focused on how, when and where the interview might take place, as well as the scope of the questions, these people said. They stressed that the negotiations are ongoing and that no agreement has been reached. The back-and-forth suggests that the probe — now in its eighth month — may not be wrapping up imminently. But an interview with the person at the center of an investigation typically takes place near the end of the process. A spokesperson for Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, declined to comment Thursday, as did a spokesperson for Hur. The White House declined to comment and referred questions to the Justice Department, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. For months now, Biden’s lawyers have been gaming out various scenarios for an interview, with the expectation that he would provide one once his legal team and the special counsel agreed on the specifics. Read the full story here. Share this -





Copied

'Way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption': Jordan slams announcement House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has criticized Garland's announcement of a new special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe. "David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption. Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it. We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss's inconsistent statements to Congress," a spokesperson for Jordan's office said in a statement. The Judiciary Committee, along with the House Oversight and House Ways and Means committees, launched an investigation into the failed DOJ plea deal with Hunter Biden earlier this month. David Weiss has offered to appear before the Judiciary Committee later this fall. Share this -





Copied

Hunter Biden's lawyer says they 'fully intend to pursue' resolution in court Hunter Biden's attorney Chris Clark said in a statement in response to the special counsel appointment that "the Attorney General made clear what was always the case in terms of the authority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware in this matter. "Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C. or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution on behalf of our client — this US Attorney has diligently been investigating my client for five years and he had proposed a resolution which we fully intend to pursue in court. "It is hard to see why he would have proposed such a resolution if there were other offenses he could have successfully prosecuted, and we are aware of none. We are confident when all of these maneuverings are at an end my client will have resolution and will be moving in with his life successfully." Share this -





Copied

Trial will take place in California or D.C., not Delaware, filing says As part of the now defunct plea deal, prosecutors initially agreed to file their charges against Hunter Biden in the district of Delaware. The new motion, however, says that since he did not plead guilty, a trial must take place in the venue where the alleged crimes took place: the central district of California or Washington, D.C. A key excerpt from the motion: When the parties were proceeding to a negotiated resolution in this matter, a plea in this District was agreed upon. As part of that plea, the Defendant would have waived any challenge to venue in this District. At the hearing on July 26, 2023, the Defendant did not plead guilty and therefore did not waive venue. After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse. A trial is therefore in order. And that trial cannot take place in this District because, as explained, venue does not lie here. Share this -





Copied

White House refers request for comment to DOJ or Hunter Biden's reps Reached for comment on the special counsel's appointment, a White House spokesperson said: "We would refer you to the Justice Department or Hunter Biden’s personal representatives." White House officials have previously reiterated the DOJ's independence in Hunter Biden cases. "As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved," Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel's office, said in June. "As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life." Share this -





Copied

Government believes Hunter Biden case 'will not resolve short of a trial,' prosecutors say in new filing Prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the criminal information filed against Hunter Biden on tax charges in Delaware, saying that the parties are no longer able to come to an agreement on a plea and the charges may need to be filed in California or Washington, D.C. “The parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said. Share this -





Copied