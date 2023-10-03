Live updates: Hunter Biden to be arraigned on federal gun charges

Investigators in Biden impeachment inquiry to question federal prosecutor

A federal prosecutor will participate in a closed-door interview with House investigators Tuesday as part of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed.

The voluntary transcribed interview, which was first reported by Politico, comes the day the president’s son is set to be arraigned on felony federal gun charges in Delaware in a case brought by special counsel David Weiss.

An IRS whistleblower has accused U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who will be interviewed by investigators with the House Judiciary Committee, of refusing to work with Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who had been investigating tax charges against Hunter Biden.

