Live updates: Hunter Biden to be arraigned on federal gun charges

What to know about Hunter Biden's arraignment
- President Joe Biden's son is expected to plead not guilty to three firearms charges at his arraignment in a Delaware federal court today.
- Hunter Biden was indicted last month on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using illegal drugs after a proposed plea deal fell apart.
- Charges in the inquiry into alleged tax evasion could be filed against the younger Biden within the coming month.
- House Republicans are investigating whether the Justice Department granted Hunter Biden favorable treatment in its probe and plan to interview a federal prosecutor about related allegations on Tuesday.
Investigators in Biden impeachment inquiry to question federal prosecutor
A federal prosecutor will participate in a closed-door interview with House investigators Tuesday as part of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed.
The voluntary transcribed interview, which was first reported by Politico, comes the day the president’s son is set to be arraigned on felony federal gun charges in Delaware in a case brought by special counsel David Weiss.
An IRS whistleblower has accused U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who will be interviewed by investigators with the House Judiciary Committee, of refusing to work with Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who had been investigating tax charges against Hunter Biden.
Biden allies worry son Hunter’s indictment could strain the president’s 2024 focus
During the period between his vice presidency and presidency, Joe Biden was often asked about the campaign he didn’t run. In explaining why he passed on a White House bid in 2016, Biden would describe how the death of his eldest son, Beau, weighed heavily on him and his family.
“No man or woman should announce for president of the United States unless they can look the public in the eye and say, ‘I promise you I am giving 100% of my attention and dedication to this effort,’” he said in a 2017 public appearance.
Biden has said he is committed to seeking a second term. But even as he ramps up his campaign, with new efforts to contrast his record in office with the positions of his would-be GOP rivals, people close to the president are increasingly worrried about how the legal troubles of his remaining son, Hunter, could divide his attention at a time when he needs to be fully focused on what’s expected to be a razor close election.