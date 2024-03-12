Live updates: Special counsel in Biden classified documents case to testify before House committee

What to know about today's hearing:
- Special counsel Robert Hur will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents. The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
- Hur is expected to face fierce questioning from both parties over his decision not to charge Biden while characterizing him as "an elderly man with a poor memory."
- The White House has pushed back heavily against Hur's report.
- House Republicans, led by Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, have asked the Justice Department to turn over a full transcript and recordings of Hur's five-hour interview with Biden.
- Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as special counsel. He previously was the U.S. attorney for Maryland during the Trump administration.
Hur to explain rationale for discussing Biden’s memory in his report
In his prepared opening statement, Hur will outline his rationale for discussing Biden’s memory in his report, which has largely drawn scrutiny from Biden's opponents. Among the jarring lines about Biden's mental acuity, Hur said in his report that the president's memory was "significantly limited" in his interviews with the special counsel last year.
“My task was to determine whether the President retained or disclosed national defense information ‘willfully’ — meaning, knowingly and with the intent to do something the law forbids. I could not make that determination without assessing the President’s state of mind,” Hur’s prepared remarks say.
“For that reason, I had to consider the President’s memory and overall mental state, and how a jury likely would perceive his memory and mental state in a criminal trial,” he added. “These are the types of issues prosecutors analyze every day. And because these issues were important to my ultimate decision, I had to include a discussion of them in my report to the Attorney General.”
Hur is expected to note the inconsistencies between what Biden said in a recorded statement to a ghostwriter working on his memoir and what he said during his interview with the special counsel.
"We interviewed the President and asked him about his recorded statement, 'I just found all the classified stuff downstairs.' He told us that he didn’t remember saying that to his ghostwriter," Hur's prepared statement says. "He also said he didn’t remember finding any classified material in his home after his vice presidency. And he didn’t remember anything about how classified documents about Afghanistan made their way into his garage."
Hur will argue that his assessment in the report about the relevance of Biden’s memory was “necessary and accurate and fair.”
“Most importantly, what I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe,” Hur’s prepared remarks say. “I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the President unfairly. I explained to the Attorney General my decision and the reasons for it. That’s what I was required to do.”
Hur also maintains that he took the “same approach” with the case against Trump for his handling of classified documents.
“There too, I called it like I saw it. As a prosecutor, I had to consider relevant precedents and to explain why different facts justified different outcomes. That is what I did in my report,” Hur’s prepared remarks say.
Expect to hear a defense of Hur's comments about Biden's age
Hur is expected to defend the language he used about Biden’s memory, arguing, as Justice Department officials have to NBC News, that it was an important factor in why Biden should not be charged, despite a 2017 tape recording of him saying he had found classified material in his Virginia home.
When Biden’s lawyers objected to the language before the report was released, the Justice Department referred them to Bradley Weinsheimer, the senior career official at the department.
Weinsheimer did not share the view of many legal experts who have opined that what Hur did was wrong. Rather, he wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News, that “the context in which this information is used in the report makes it appropriate under Department policy and the Special Counsel regulations. The identified language is neither gratuitous nor unduly prejudicial because it is not offered to criticize or demean the President; rather, it is offered to explain Special Counsel Hur’s conclusions about the President’s state of mind in possessing and retaining classified information.”
Democrats say Garland should have edited some of the memory language out of the report, but Justice Department officials say that would have drawn allegations of political favoritism, especially given Weinsheimer’s view that there was nothing improper about it.
Hur will make his first public comments on his Biden report this morning
Hur will appear before the House Judiciary Committee this morning, five weeks after his report’s portrayal of Biden’s memory and mental state thrilled Republicans and infuriated Democrats.
The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET and is likely to last several hours as members of the 44-person committee, in addition to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., get the chance to ask questions of the special counsel.