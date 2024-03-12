Live updates: Special counsel in Biden classified documents case to testify before House committee

In his prepared opening statement, Hur will outline his rationale for discussing Biden’s memory in his report, which has largely drawn scrutiny from Biden's opponents. Among the jarring lines about Biden's mental acuity, Hur said in his report that the president's memory was "significantly limited" in his interviews with the special counsel last year.

“My task was to determine whether the President retained or disclosed national defense information ‘willfully’ — meaning, knowingly and with the intent to do something the law forbids. I could not make that determination without assessing the President’s state of mind,” Hur’s prepared remarks say.

“For that reason, I had to consider the President’s memory and overall mental state, and how a jury likely would perceive his memory and mental state in a criminal trial,” he added. “These are the types of issues prosecutors analyze every day. And because these issues were important to my ultimate decision, I had to include a discussion of them in my report to the Attorney General.”

