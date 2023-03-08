Louisville police use excessive force, invalid warrants and discriminatory stops, DOJ review finds

WASHINGTON — The Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional behavior by routinely using excessive force, conducting searches based on invalid warrants and unlawfully discriminating against Black citizens in enforcement activities, a wide-ranging federal investigation found.

The review, conducted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, also found that police violate the rights of those "engaged in protected speech critical of policing" and that some officers used racial slurs about Black citizens.

The report is similar to that issued in a multitude of other cities, including Ferguson, Missouri, after the death of Michael Brown in 2014. The Trump administration backed away from federal investigations into unconstitutional policing, and the investigation into Louisville was announced early in the Biden administration, in 2021.

The Louisville investigation came about in the aftermath of the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Four Louisville officers were federally charged in August in connection with Taylor's death. DOJ's pattern-and-practice investigation was not a criminal probe, but rather looked at broader, systemic issues in the police department.

"Breonna Taylor was a symptom of problems that we have had for years," one LMPD leader told federal investigators. The report said that police officers' actions "do not happen in a vacuum" and noted that "segregation, poverty, and violence" impacted policing in the racially segregated city. The police department, which is 81% white, was charged with patrolling neighborhoods that were predominately Black.

The report notes that officers "have difficult jobs" and said that the Louisville Metro and LMPD "have not given officers and other employees the support and resources they need to do their jobs effectively and lawfully," and that they had "deficient training, substandard facilities and equipment, and inadequate support for mental health and wellness."

"For years, LMPD has practiced an aggressive style of policing that it deploys selectively, especially against Black people, but also against vulnerable people throughout the city," the report states. "LMPD cites people for minor offenses, like wide turns and broken taillights, while serious crimes like sexual assault and homicide go unsolved."

"Some officers demonstrate disrespect for the people they are sworn to protect," the report continues. "Some officers have videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their cars; insulted people with disabilities; and called Black people 'monkeys,' 'animal,' and 'boy.' This conduct erodes community trust, and the unlawful practices of LMPD and Louisville Metro undermine public safety."

