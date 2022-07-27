Man charged in connection with Jan. 6 assault on Officer Sicknick takes plea deal

WASHINGTON — A man law enforcement authorities said was linked to an assault on a Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6 attack pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with the federal government.

George Tanios, a former sandwich shop owner from West Virginia, had faced an indictment alleging that he conspired to assault the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as well as two other officers. The indictment stated that he carried a can of chemical spray in his backpack and that his co-defendant, Julian Khater, used chemical spray against the officers. Video of the assault was released in April 2021.

The duo was set to go to trial in October, and a motions hearing had been scheduled before Judge Thomas F. Hogan Wednesday afternoon. Instead, Tanios pleaded to a two-count superseding information that charged him with two misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining on restricted grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.

As part of his plea deal, Tanios admitted he purchased two canisters of bear spray and two canisters of pepper spray, and that he gave one of the cans of pepper spray to Khater prior to getting into D.C. Tanios admitted that Khater got a can of bear spray out of his backpack while they were on restricted grounds.

"Yes, your honor," Tanios said when asked if he agreed with the statement of offense in the case, which laid out the facts he acknowleged the government could prove.

The charges carry a maximum of one year in prison, but Tanios's guideline range is zero to six months in prison, meaning that he may not do additional time, given the five months he has served already.

Khater, meanwhile, is weighing taking his own plea deal in the case, but one that would carry much harsher consequences. A Justice Department attorney said that the plea offer would require Khater to plead guilty to two counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and that the sentencing guidelines range for his sentence would be between 78 and 97 months of incarceration. Khater's attorney told the court he needs more time to discuss the plea offer with his client.

Capitol surveillance video purporting to show George Tanios in a sweatshirt that appears identical to the sweatshirt worn in a photo on his own social media post from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

If he takes that deal, Khater would face the longest sentence imposed on a Jan. 6 defendant to date. Two other Jan. 6 defendants — Robert Scott Palmer and Mark Ponder — have been sentenced to 63 months or more than five years in federal prison.

Tanios was held in pretrial custody for five months but released last August after an appeals court ruled his release would not present a danger to the public, citing the fact that he had “no past felony convictions, no ties to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior that would otherwise show him to pose a danger to the community.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment ahead of the plea hearing, and Tanios' attorney said she would have a comment following the hearing.

The D.C. medical examiner ruled that Sicknick died of natural causes the day after the Jan. 6 riot, after suffering two strokes. He told the Washington Post that “all that transpired” on Jan. 6 “played a role” in Sicknick’s condition.

About 850 defendants have been arrested by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and hundreds more cases are in the works.