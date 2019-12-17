Manafort hospitalized while serving seven-year prison sentence

Watch live: House lawmakers set rules for impeachment vote

The lawyer for Trump's ex-campaign manager said it was not clear what is wrong.
Image: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into New York Supreme Court on June 27, 2019.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into New York Supreme Court on June 27, 2019.Lucas Jackson / Reuters

By Rich Schapiro

Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump, has been hospitalized, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"His family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being," said Manafort's lawyer, Todd Blanche.

Manafort, 70, has been imprisoned at Federal Correctional Institute Loretto in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Manafort was sentenced for undisclosed lobbying work he did for pro-Russian political figures in Ukraine, as well as tax and bank fraud charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

