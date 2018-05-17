In a complex investigation into financial dealings and potential corruption, "a year is a blink of an eye," said former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg, an NBC News legal analyst.

As the anniversary approached, President Donald Trump's new lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, continued a tradition among Trump's representatives of suggesting that the end of the Mueller investigation is just around the corner. But there is no evidence to support that, and a lot of evidence to the contrary.

The president himself, meanwhile, marked the moment with a defiant tweet:

"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History ... and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction," he tweeted.

Here are four important points to keep in mind at the one-year mark of the Mueller investigation:

It has already alleged — and in some cases, confirmed — significant criminal conduct.

The special counsel's office has charged 19 people — including four Trump campaign advisers — and three Russian companies. Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, his deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, and a former campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, have pleaded guilty and are now cooperating with the probe. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is facing a raft of bank fraud, tax fraud and money-laundering charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life, if he is convicted.

It's divided into two main areas: collusion and obstruction. The obstruction inquiry may be all but finished. The collusion inquiry may just be beginning.

Mueller's original mandate was to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, including whether any members of the Trump campaign were involved. But after Trump told "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt that he fired FBI Director James Comey with the Russia investigation on his mind, it emerged that Mueller was also investigating whether Trump had obstructed justice.