Jan. 25, 2019, 4:33 PM GMT By Charlie Gile, Adiel Kaplan and Gary Grumbach

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office no longer believes former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort should get any credit for his cooperation when he’s sentenced next month, a Mueller deputy told a judge on Friday.

But the deputy, Andrew Weissmann, said Mueller's office isn’t planning to pursue additional charges based on Manafort’s alleged lies to federal investigators after he agreed to cooperate in the investigation into Russian election interference. Weissmann also said the special counsel does not intend to bring Manafort to trial on the charges that were a part of his plea agreement.

The hearing Friday in Washington followed several competing court motions from the two sides on the issue of Manafort’s statements to FBI agents and prosecutors.

Manafort’s lawyers have argued that he did not intentionally mislead investigators.

"We believe that whether there was a breach contends on whether or not he intentionally lied," said defense attorney Richard Westling. "He did not intentionally lie."

Mueller’s prosecutors said Manafort told “multiple discernible lies” that were not instances of “mere memory lapses.”