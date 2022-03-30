Nine anti-abortion protesters indicted after allegedly blocking D.C. clinic

WASHINGTON — A group of anti-abortion protesters were indicted on Wednesday after allegedly invading a reproductive health care clinic in Washington, D.C. last October, said the Department of Justice.

Nine individuals “forcefully entered the clinic” and set about blocking two doors to the medical facility using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes, according to a DOJ press release.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the department's Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia announced a two-count indictment against the defendants in connection with the incident. They were charged with conspiracy against rights and a Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act offense.

The defendants are Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; Jonathan Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Virginia; Jay Smith, 32, of Freepart, New York; Paulette Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Massachusetts; Jean Marshall, 72, of Kingston, Massachusetts; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of the Bronx, New York; and Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, New Jersey.

Once the blockade was established, Darnel live-streamed footage of his co-defendants’ activities, according to the DOJ. The indictment also alleges that the defendants violated the FACE Act by using a physical obstruction to injure, intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient, "because they were providing or obtaining reproductive health services."

If convicted, the defendants each face up to a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine not exceeding $350,000.

Last week, the Arizona Legislature joined a growing list of GOP-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation. The bill outlaws abortion after about 15 weeks of pregnancy, which mirrors a Mississippi law that is currently being considered by the conservative U.S. Supreme Court.