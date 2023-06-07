Long Island funeral home owner arrested two years after Jan. 6 sleuths ID'ed him

WASHINGTON — The owner of a chain of funeral homes in Long Island was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, NBC News has learned.

Peter G. Moloney at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. @SeditionHunters via Twitter

Peter G. Moloney of Bayport has been charged with spraying insecticide at police officers and assaulting members of the media, according to law enforcement officials.

Moloney was identified by online network of "Sedition Hunters" who have identified hundreds of Capitol rioters since Jan. 6, 2021.

Some of the online sleuths had gone public with their frustration that Moloney had still not been arrested, as they saw on his social media accounts that he went on vacations even though he had been long identified to the FBI.

Sleuths even made jokes referencing Moloney's business, saying they were "dying" to see him arrested. Online sleuths have identified hundreds of additional Jan. 6 participants who have not yet been arrested.

Moloney — known by sleuths as #BlackBonoHelmet — was number 199 on the FBI's Capitol Violence webpage, which the agency uses to solicit help from the public in identifying Jan. 6 rioters.