Pence subpoenaed by special counsel leading Trump investigations

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department's Trump inquiries, which include the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after he left office as well as aspects of the investigation into Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

It is unclear what information Smith is seeking from Pence. Spokespersons for Smith and Pence declined to comment on the matter.

ABC News first reported that Pence has been subpoenaed.

In December, NBC News reported that Smith had subpoenaed local officials in key presidential swing states for any and all communications involving Trump, his campaign and a series of aides and allies who assisted in his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The move was an indication that Smith is probing into a scheme involving fake electors, a slate of individuals who signed documents purporting they were their states’ rightful electors and falsely asserting Trump was the victor in those states.

The House committee formed to investigate the attack on the Capitol gathered evidence that the fake electors submitted false certifications of Trump victories to the National Archives in hopes of having Pence substitute them for the actual electoral votes that made Joe Biden president.

The Jan. 6 committee devoted an entire hearing to Pence's role on that day — and the intense public and private pressure Trump applied to Pence to get his vice president to interfere with the electoral count.

