Ray Epps, subject of Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, charged by DOJ

WASHINGTON — Ray Epps, a Jan. 6 participant whose removal from the FBI's Capitol Violence webpage sparked conspiracy theories that he was a federal informant, was charged in connection with the Capitol attack on Tuesday.

Epps is charged with one misdemeanor count, disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds. He was charged by information, which suggests that he plans to enter a plea deal.

In an interview with the Jan. 6 committee last year, Epps said that he'd gone to Washington, D.C., in January 2021 as a supporter of former President Donald Trump, but that the conspiracy theories that followed had torn his life apart.

“I never intended to break the law," Epps, a former Marine, told the committee. "It’s not in my DNA. I’ve never — I’m sure you’ve looked up my record. I don’t break the law.”

Epps filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson for spreading the conspiracy theories suggesting that Epps was some sort of agent of the federal government.

Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys, even invoked Epps’ name at trial.

