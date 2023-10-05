Rep. George Santos' ex-treasurer to plead guilty in federal case

Rep. George Santos' former campaign treasurer will plead guilty Thursday afternoon in federal court on Long Island to unspecified charges related to the criminal case against the New York Republican, court documents show.

In May, Santos pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment that charged him with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Santos pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond and on conditions that included the surrender of his passport and judicial approval for travel outside New York and Washington, D.C.

At the time, he called the charges “inaccurate” and said he would clear his name.

Reached for comment Santos spokeswoman Gabrielle Lipsy said, "Official offices cannot comment on these matters."

Earlier this year, the Federal Election Commission requested information from the Santos campaign after a person listed as his campaign treasurer had denied he had taken the job.

“It has come to the attention of the Federal Election Commission that you may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information” in a recent filing, said a letter from the FEC.

The letter was addressed to Thomas Datwyler, who the campaign had identified as the new treasurer in paperwork in January.

An attorney for Datwyler, however, told NBC News at the time that his client had never agreed to accept the position and had no intention of working for the campaign.

Santos first came under scrutiny last year after The New York Times published a bombshell investigation showing that much of his résumé appeared to have been fabricated, including claims that he owned numerous properties, was previously employed by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and had graduated from Baruch College. Santos responded days later by admitting he had embellished parts of his résumé, including information about his education and employment history. He has since faced repeated calls for his resignation.