Who is Robert Hur? Special Counsel looking into Biden’s classified documents

WASHINGTON — Robert Hur, named Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, is a former federal prosecutor who has worked with many Republicans throughout his law enforcement career.

Garland appointed Hur as special counsel on Thursday after the White House acknowledged that Obama administration documents with classified markings were found in one of Biden’s Delaware homes. On Monday, the White House said that similar documents had been found in a Washington office.

Hur has served as a partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher since April 2021 where he has focused on enforcement, investigations and litigation.

He joined the private firm soon after leaving the Department of Justice where he worked as a member of the senior leadership team for about a year, as the top adviser to then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. President Donald Trump then nominated Hur to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, a role he held between April 2018 and February 2021.

As U.S. attorney, Hur worked on "numerous high-profile matters including those involving national security, cybercrime, public corruption, and financial fraud," according to his biography.

Hur also had other stints at the Department of Justice, including from 2007 to 2014 as an assistant U.S. attorney and from 2003 to 2005 as counsel and special assistant and later counsel to Christopher Wray, now the director of the FBI, when he was in charge of the department's criminal division. In that job, Hur handled counterterrorism, corporate fraud and appellate matters, his biography said.

In between his jobs at the Justice Department, Hur worked in private practice at another law firm, King & Spalding.

After graduating from Stanford Law School in 2001, he clerked for Judge Alex Kozinski, who was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit by President Ronald Reagan. After that, he was a law clerk from 2002 to 2003 to then-Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, a staunch conservative who was also nominated to the bench by Reagan.

According to federal campaign filings, Hur has donated to at least three Republican political campaigns.

Hur was also involved with Trump’s law enforcement agenda to crack violent gangs like the group MS-13. He appeared in the White House briefing room in 2017 alongside then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to preview a trip Trump was set to make to Long Island to discuss the goal of eradicating MS-13.

And while he has a track record of working for Republicans, he has also been respected by Democrats. As Hur was set to leave the federal government in 2021, Maryland's Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, praised Hur for his "excellent service" as the U.S. attorney for the state. They said Hur "upheld the finest traditions of the office and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and faithfully followed the facts and the law."