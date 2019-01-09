Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general and the man who has been overseeing Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, plans to step down within the next month, according to administration officials familiar with his thinking.

Rosenstein had long intended to serve about two years as the Justice Department's number-two official, these officials say. They add that this is his own plan and that he is not being forced out by the White House. That's despite the fact that he's been a frequent target of criticism from President Trump's Twitter attacks on the Justice Department.

The administration officials say he plans to remain on the job until after the new attorney general is confirmed. After pushing out Jeff Sessions in November, President Donald Trump nominated William Barr to be attorney general. Barr planned to be at the Capitol Wednesday, beginning a round of courtesy calls with Senators ahead of his confirmation hearing that begins January 15.

White House press secretary Sara Sanders said on Fox News Wednesday that, "I know the deputy attorney general has always planned to roughly stay around two years. My guess is that he is making room for the new attorney general to build a team that he wants around him."

Rosenstein's intentions were first reported by ABC News. He did not respond to questions Wednesday morning.

Rosenstein considered resigning last fall, after a report surfaced that he advocated secretly recording Trump, but he decided to stay on the job. Aides said he made a comment about having someone "wear a wire" around the president as a joke during a meeting.

Rosenstein has been overseeing the Mueller's investigation because Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recused due to his role in the Trump campaign. And even with the arrival of acting attorney general Matt Whitaker, Rosenstein has continued to help supervise the Mueller investigation.

If Barr is confirmed, as seems likely, he will take over that role. Several legal sources have said it appears the Mueller investigation is entering its final stages, anyway. But Barr would play a key role in deciding whether and how to share the Mueller report with Congress and to make it public.

Rosenstein has been a consistent defender of Mueller and of the Justice Department, responding to attacks from Republicans in Congress. He told a Law Day conference last May that the Department "is not going to be extorted," after some House Republicans raised the prospect of seeking his impeachment.

The attacks from Congress and the White House were a jolt for Rosenstein, who enjoyed bipartisan support for most of his three decades as a federal prosecutor. But his congressional support faltered when he wrote a memo endorsing President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

By appointing Mueller to take over the Russia investigation as a special counsel, Rosenstein won back Democrats but angered the president, who tweeted, "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt."

Administration officials gave no timeline for Rosenstein's departure, saying instead that he wants to help make the transition to his successor a smooth one.