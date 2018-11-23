Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Anna Schecter

Jerome Corsi, an associate of Roger Stone, told NBC News he is in talks with special counsel Robert Mueller about a plea deal.

Corsi said earlier in November that he feared he’d be indicted for perjury. He has been questioned over his knowledge of WikiLeaks obtaining hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, and said Mueller's team delivered the news at a meeting in early November.

The news about Corsi’s plea negotiations was first reported by The Washington Post on Friday.

Jerome Corsi signs copies of his books at the Book Expo America in New York in 2011. Charles Sykes / AP

In a Nov. 12 phone interview, Corsi expressed his fear of indictment to NBC News, saying, "This was one of the most confusing and frightening things I've experienced. I'm 72 years and I'm afraid they're going to lock me up and put me in solitary confinement."

Corsi has links to both ex-Trump aide Roger Stone and Infowars host Alex Jones, and was first subpoenaed by Mueller's team at the end of August.

The special counsel's office declined to comment about Corsi's statements, as did Corsi's lawyer, David Gray.