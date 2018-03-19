“He should have been allowed to finish through the weekend,” the Florida Republican said. "If that report would've indicated wrongdoing or something that was actionable, there are things that could've been done after the fact. But, you know, 48 hours to go before retirement, I would've certainly done it differently given the fact there's still this report out there that hasn't come in.”

McCabe served as the FBI’s acting director after James Comey was fired in May and before Christopher Wray took over the position.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at McCabe on Twitter numerous times over the last several months.

"Obviously he doesn't like McCabe and he's...made that pretty clear now for over a year," Rubio said.

McCabe released a searing statement saying that his firing was part of broader attempt to damage him and weaken confidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally. It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day,” McCabe said.