About two dozen Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.
The sources said that agents assigned to Trump’s security detail at Mar-a-Lago have been interviewed by prosecutors, with about 24 asked to testify before the grand jury. All complied, the sources said.
The testimony occurred in the “past few months,” meaning not recently since the grand jury has been on hiatus, the sources said.
Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents and other materials after thousands of government documents were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents in August.
The involvement of more than 20 Secret Service agents was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.
Trump has not been charged with any crime in connection with the classified documents.
NBC News previously reported that a federal grand jury in Florida is expected to meet this week to hear evidence in Smith’s investigation. It's not clear how the court proceedings in Florida relate to the work of a separate grand jury in Washington.
Trump has said he did nothing wrong, and has repeatedly called the investigation a “witch hunt.” He has also claimed that the documents were all declassified.
Special counsel Jack Smith does not comment on Trump documents caseJune 6, 202302:16
On Monday, attorneys for Trump met with Smith and others at Justice Department headquarters in Washington, a source familiar with the matter previously told NBC News.
Trump faces criminal charges in a different case in Manhattan on state counts that deal with allegations of falsifying business records. The case involves his alleged role in hush money payments made near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.