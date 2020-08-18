Senate made criminal referral of Trump Jr., Bannon, Kushner and two others to federal prosecutors

The committee detailed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., in June 2019, an official said.
Trump advisers Bannon and Kushner listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington
]Steve Bannon, left, and Jared Kushner, right, listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House on June 12, 2017.Kevin Lamarque / Reuters file

By Ken Dilanian

WASHINGTON — The Republican and Democratic chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee made criminal referrals of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Erik Prince and Sam Clovis to federal prosecutors in 2019, passing along their suspicions that the men may have misled the committee during their testimony, an official familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The official confirmed reports in the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, which reported on the matter last week. A criminal referral to the Justice Department means Congress believes a matter warrants investigation for potential violation of the law.

The committee detailed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., in June 2019, the official said.

The Post reported that the letter was divided into two sections. One named those suspected of making false statements, the Post said: Bannon, former Trump campaign co-chair Clovis, and private security contractor Prince.

A second section raised concerns about the testimony of other witnesses, including Trump Jr. and Kushner, whose statements were contradicted by Trump campaign aide Richard Gates, though it did not pointedly make a false-statements allegation, the Post reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the committee questioned whether Bannon lied about his interactions and conversations with Prince about a meeting in the Seychelles between Prince and a top Russian official. Prince told special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors that he briefed Bannon on the January 2017 meeting, but Bannon said the conversation never happened.

A lawyer for Prince told the Post that if there was such a referral, it did not appear to have resulted in an investigation. There has been no public indication of any probe.

Lawyers for Trump Jr., Kushner, Bannon and Clovis have previously denied that their clients misled the committee.

