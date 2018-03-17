Sessions says communities need 'involuntary commitment' option for mentally ill

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a meeting of international police chiefs Thursday that communities need the option of "involuntary commitment" for people who suffer from mental illnesses as a crime-fighting tool.

"We have got to finally make progress on this seemingly intractable problem. Local communities supported by the federal government have to have a system that actually delivers valuable information, with involuntary commitment options for those who are mentally ill and dangerous. Some of these people need to be in treatment facilities, not in jails," Sessions said, according to his prepared remarks.

He told the crowd that he had discussions with law enforcement experts at the Justice Department last week, and the conversation turned to "the problem of individuals who are mentally ill or particularly dangerous and how to handle these cases."