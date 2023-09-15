Special counsel asks for 'narrow' gag order for Trump in election interference case

WASHINGTON — Citing threats against individuals former President Donald Trump has targeted, Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking a federal judge for a narrowly tailored gag order that restricts the 2024 presidential candidate from making certain extrajudicial statements about the election interference case brought against him.

A redacted copy of a government filing — released Friday, after an order from U.S. District Judge Tonya Chutkan — comes in connection with the election interference case, one of four criminal cases the former president is facing, two of which are federal.

“The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him,” the special counsel's office wrote.

"As set forth in the indictment, after election day in 2020, the defendant launched a disinformation campaign in which he publicly and widely broadcast knowingly false claims that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the presidential election, and that he had actually won," federal prosecutors wrote. "In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies. The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case—to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses."

Trump’s team has asked Chuktan to recuse herself, citing her comments about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a motion the government opposed.

Chutkan — who herself has received threats and had an increased security presence after being assigned the case — has set Trump’s trial for March 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.