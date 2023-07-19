Special counsel subpoenaed Georgia secretary of state for surveillance video from polling site

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has complied with a recent subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith seeking surveillance video from a polling site that was the subject of election fraud claims by former President Donald Trump and allies, his office told NBC News on Wednesday.

The May 31 subpoena, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, sought Election Day footage from State Farm Arena from Raffensperger's office.

The subpoena, obtained by NBC News, requested: "Any and all security video or security footage, or any other video of any kind, depicting or taken at or near the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on or about November 3, 2020, and any associated data."

A spokesperson for the special counsel, who is leading an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, declined to comment on the subpoena.

Georgia’s State Election Board said last month that it had dismissed its yearslong investigation into election fraud allegations linked to the polling location.

Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani had repeatedly promoted false claims that a pair of election workers stationed at the arena engaged in fraud while counting ballots.

The news of Raffensperger’s compliance with the footage request comes a day after Trump said he received a letter from Smith informing him that he is a target of an investigation by a federal grand jury looking into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.