Alabama man charged with detonating explosive device outside state attorney general's office

An Alabama man was arrested and indicted this week on charges that he detonated an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general's office in late February, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, was charged with malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device, the DOJ said.

The explosion outside of Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office occurred on Feb. 24 around 3:42 a.m. There were no reported injuries or major damage in the explosion.

"That device had the characteristics of an IED, and Calvert added a substantial number of nails and other shrapnel to increase its destructive capability," a U.S. attorney's office wrote in detention memo filed Wednesday.

The explosive device included nails and other shrapnel. FBI

According to the memo, law enforcement found that the suspect allegedly also placed stickers on state buildings "advocating for various political ideologies" the night of the explosion, including stickers promoting antifa, anti-police and anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sentiments.

Calvert has expressed his “belief that violence should be directed against the government, and he has described his inability to control his own violent, aggressive impulses," the memo added.

Court documents revealed a monthslong investigation involving the use of video surveillance to track the suspect’s whereabouts the night of the crime, matching the suspect vehicle to license plate reader information, social media, an analysis of of the suspect's gait and mannerisms and analysis of the explosive device.

The detonation happened one day after the state attorney general's office said Marshall did not plan to prosecute IVF providers or families after a controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling. The suspect’s motive has not been released.

"My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets," Marshall said in a statement Wednesday. "Although more information will be provided in the weeks to come, I think it is safe to say that this was not a random act of violence. We are grateful to our federal and local partners for their assistance in this matter and are pleased that the offender faces federal charges carrying significant prison time."

Steve Marshall, attorney general of Alabama, testifies on Capitol Hill in 2022. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file

If convicted, Calvert could face up to 20 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, the DOJ said. One of the charges holds a maximum of 20 years in prison, while another charge has a maximum of 10 years in prison, but the sentences could run concurrently, according to the DOJ.

A DOJ representative said Calvert was appointed a federal defender. The attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland thanked the FBI and law enforcement partners for their work in the case, adding in a statement that "The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public."