Swastika found carved in State Dept. elevator

WASHINGTON — A swastika was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, the federal diplomatic agency said on Tuesday.

The swastika has been removed and the incident is being investigated, Jalina Porter, spokesperson at the State Department, said during a press conference.

Porter said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is Jewish, shared a message with all employees about the incident.

This is a "painful reminder, anti-Semitism isn’t a relic of the past, it’s still a force that we’re dealing with the world and unfortunately we’re dealing with it close to home," said Porter. "And we will continue to condemn it."

Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. and UN Gilad Erdan called the incident antisemitic vandalism and urged unity in a fight against antisemitism of any kind.

President Biden signed into law earlier this year legislation addressing anti-Asian hate crimes, which have increased during the Covid pandemic, but legislation on antisemitic crimes has yet to pass. Several bills have been introduced by lawmakers on the issue.