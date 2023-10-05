Trump argues presidential immunity shields him from 2020 election interference charges

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday argued in a court filing that he should be shielded from prosecution in the 2020 election interference case because of presidential immunity, claiming his efforts to overturn his election loss and remain in the White House were at "the heart of his official responsibilities as President."

"To ensure the President may serve unhesitatingly, without fear that his political opponents may one day prosecute him for decisions they dislike, the law provides absolute immunity 'for acts within the "outer perimeter" of [the President’s] official responsibility,'" Trump's lawyers write in the court filing seeking that the case be dismissed, citing a 1982 Supreme Court decision that involved former President Richard Nixon.

Trump's lawyers argue that the charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith were not, however, at the "outer perimeter" of his job as president, but "at the heart of his official responsibilities."

Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in August with three counts related to the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including attempting to obstruct the electoral vote process, impeding congressional proceedings and working "against the right to vote."

Trump's motion is the first in what is expected to be a series of motions to be filed before Judge Tanya Chutkan, who set an Oct. 9 deadline for such filings to be submitted.

If Trump were to be successful, in either convincing Chutkan or an appellate court, the case would be dismissed and he would not have to stand trial. Courts generally limit what motions can be appealed before a trial takes place. But if Chutkan denies the motion to dismiss on presidential immunity grounds, Trump and his lawyers may seek an appeal before trial by arguing that allowing a trial to move forward would cause him irreversible damage.

As a core piece of the case, prosecutors have argued that Trump knew the results were not fraudulent but argued otherwise in order to reverse his defeat in several key states.

But in their latest filing, Trump's legal team argues that "the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties."

The motion states that "the prosecution falsely claims that President Trump’s motives were impure — that he purportedly 'knew' that the widespread reports of fraud and election irregularities were untrue but sought to address them anyway. But as the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and hundreds of years of history and tradition all make clear, the President’s motivations are not for the prosecution or this Court to decide."