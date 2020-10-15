Trump 'not happy' with Barr, won't commit to keeping AG in potential second term

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is "not happy" with Attorney General Bill Barr after the Justice Department's probe into the previous administration found no wrongdoing and quietly concluded with no criminal charges.

Trump made the comments to Newsmax TV in which he also declined to say whether he would keep Barr on as attorney general for a potential second term.

“Can’t comment on that, it’s too early. I’m not happy, with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy," Trump said in the interview.

Trump has both praised and criticized Barr in past interviews and used the Justice Department as a cudgel to go after perceived political enemies.

Recently, news emerged that the Justice Department concluded a probe commissioned by Barr into the Obama-era “unmasking” of individuals named in national security documents related to the Russia investigation — a practice Trump and other conservatives pundits claimed was a political conspiracy.

However, the Justice Department found no evidence of wrongdoing and declined to release its report publicly or file any charges. The Washington Post was first to report the news.

A federal prosecutor appointed by Barr concluded his review without finding evidence of wrongdoing, according to a source with direct knowledge of the probe, and without interviewing former CIA Director John Brennan, NBC News previously reported.

Brennan told NBC News he was not interviewed by the prosecutor, U.S. Attorney John Bash of the Western District of Texas, or anyone related to the investigation. Another key figure in the unmasking controversy, who declined to be named, told NBC News there was no interview by Justice Department officials.

Bash was tapped by Barr to head the "unmasking" probe in May. It began as a spin-off of Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

So-called unmasking means requesting to lift redactions of classified materials to better understand the document. In this case, it was of Americans whose names appeared in intelligence reports that were generated from electronic eavesdropping on foreign nationals.

Bash's team was tasked with examining whether Obama officials, such as Brennan, then-FBI Director James Comey or then-Vice President Joe Biden, acted inappropriately when they requested the identity of a person unnamed in intelligence reports, who turned out to be Trump's incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn.

It is not clear how many, if any, of the Obama administration officials were interviewed by Bash's team, but it is possible Bash's team had enough material from other sources, such as documents, a source with knowledge of how similar investigations are handled told NBC News.

The end of Bash's probe means it is unlikely that Trump will be able to point to politically motivated and wrongfully initiated investigations into his 2016 campaign ahead of Election Day.

Bash announced his resignation from the Justice Department last week, citing his desire to go into private practice. Durham has indicated he will not deliver a report prior to the Nov. 3 election.