U.S. charges Afghan man with kidnapping former New York Times reporter

U.S. prosecutors charged a man they say was the commander of kidnappers who held David Rohde, then a reporter for The New York Times now with The New Yorker, for more than seven months in beginning in November 2008, and the man will appear in a Manhattan court Wednesday afternoon.

The Justice Department unsealed the criminal charges Wednesday against Haji Najibullah of Afghanistan, 42, who faces a six count indictment charging him with conspiracy to take a hostage, kidnap, conspiracy to kidnap, and two counts of possessing a machine gun.

Najibullah was apprehended in Ukraine.

Rohde and two others — a local Afghan reporter and their driver — were kidnapped outside Kabul, Afghanistan in November 2008. Rohde had travelled to the country for research on a book about the history of America's involvement in Afghanistan. He was on his way to interview a Taliban commander when armed men surrounded their car and took them hostage.

The grand jury indictment says Najibullah recorded videos of Rohde begging for help while pointing the barrel of machine gun at his face. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Rohde eventually escaped by climbing over the wall of the compound where he was held in Pakistan. He managed to get to a Pakistani military outpost and was flown to the U.S. military base in Bagram, Afghanistan.

Rohde and his wife, Kristen Mulvihill, later wrote a book about the ordeal, "Rope and a Prayer: The Story of a Kidnapping." He described his captivity and escape. She wrote about her efforts to seek his freedom.