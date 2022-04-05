IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S.-German operation shuts down world’s largest darknet marketplace

German investigators said they seized cryptocurrency worth about $25 million and said the site specialized in drug dealing.
By Pete Williams

German authorities on Tuesday, in coordination with the U.S. Justice Department, shut down the Hydra market, a Russian-language site they described as the world’s largest and longest-running illegal marketplace on the dark web.

German investigators said they seized cryptocurrency worth about $25 million and said the site specialized in drug dealing. The site’s infrastructure was shut down in Germany, the result of an investigation that began eight months ago.  

“Today the German Federal Criminal Police, in coordination with U.S. federal law enforcement, seized the servers of Hydra Market,” the Justice Department said in a brief statement. More details would be revealed later in the day, it said.

German authorities said the site had been active at least since 2015, offering illegal drugs, intercepted data and forged documents. They said it had more than 17 million customer accounts.

