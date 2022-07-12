Jan. 6 hearings live updates: What to expect on Day 7 as committee focuses on extremist groups

The House Jan. 6 committee will focus Tuesday on what it says are clear ties between allies of former President Donald Trump and the extremist groups that led the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing, which comes after a brief pause for the July Fourth holiday, is part of a closing argument the committee is compiling in its case against Trump. An eighth hearing is expected next week.

The previous hearings haven't been without shocking revelations, including testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who told the committee Trump knew people outside his rally that day were armed and still encouraged them to march to the Capitol.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

