Jan. 6 hearings live updates: What to expect on Day 7 as committee focuses on extremist groups

The House Jan. 6 committee will focus Tuesday on what it says are clear ties between allies of former President Donald Trump and the extremist groups that led the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The hearing, which comes after a brief pause for the July Fourth holiday, is part of a closing argument the committee is compiling in its case against Trump. An eighth hearing is expected next week.
The previous hearings haven't been without shocking revelations, including testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who told the committee Trump knew people outside his rally that day were armed and still encouraged them to march to the Capitol.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Cipollone corroborated virtually everything from Hutchinson, Jan. 6 panel member says
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone corroborated virtually all of the revelations from previous witnesses, including former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, in lengthy testimony before the panel last week, a top Jan. 6 committee member told NBC News.
“Cipollone has corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in an exclusive interview just hours before the next hearing. “I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson. … He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there.”
Video clips of Cipollone’s taped testimony will be presented at Tuesday’s hearing, which Raskin will lead alongside Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., as the panel focuses on how the pro-Trump mob came together at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A Jan. 6 defendant who’s expected to testify before the House panel posted Trump’s ‘will be wild’ tweet
A Donald Trump supporter who posted the former president’s tweet encouraging supporters to go to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, before he stormed the U.S. Capitol is expected to testify Tuesday before the committee investigating the insurrection, a source familiar with the matter said.
Stephen Ayres of Ohio pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Ayres admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image of a poster stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest — ‘Be there, will be wild.’”
Here are the major revelations from the Jan. 6 committee hearings so far
Each new revelation in public testimony before the Jan. 6 committee has been more explosive than the last — from former President Donald Trump’s direct role in organizing “fake electors” to tirades that left ketchup oozing down a White House wall.
As the panel resumes its televised public hearings this week, lawmakers are focused on demonstrating how Trump’s actions merged with and culminated in the violence at the Capitol.
Committee members say it’s easy to sum up everything that’s been presented. “He lost, he knew it and he embarked on an alternate effort to stay in power,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., who is expected to lead questioning at an upcoming hearing.
But for those who haven’t watched every minute of the hearings — and even for some who have — it can be difficult to process all of the new information and keep it fresh as new bombshells drop. These are the key revelations so far.
Ties between Trump allies and extremist groups to be focus of Jan. 6 panel hearing
The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday plans to demonstrate how right-wing militia groups that led the assault on the U.S. Capitol were connected to key Trump allies, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, who were at the center of the plot to overturn the 2020 election.
“We’ll show how some of these right-wing extremist groups who came to D.C. and led the attack on the Capitol had ties to Trump associates, including Roger Stone and General Flynn,” a committee aide said Monday on a conference call with reporters.
The hearing will also include clips of taped testimony from Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone, multiple sources told NBC News. Cipollone met with the panel on Friday for around eight hours and was involved in a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting at the White House that included members of Trump’s outside and internal White House legal teams, as well as the president.