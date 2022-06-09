January 6 hearings: What to expect

The House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol begins a series of long-awaited public hearings Thursday.

The hearing is expected to feature hours of testimony and what the committee has said is newly unearthed evidence about how a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters came to lay siege to the Capitol in an effort to block members of Congress from formalizing President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The panel is hoping that the televised hearings will lay out just how vulnerable American democracy is in the hopes of spurring accountability and change.

Thursday's hearing, the first of at least six, begins at 8 p.m. ET.