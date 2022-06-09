January 6 hearings: What to expect

The House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol begins a series of long-awaited public hearings Thursday.
The hearing is expected to feature hours of testimony and what the committee has said is newly unearthed evidence about how a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters came to lay siege to the Capitol in an effort to block members of Congress from formalizing President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
The panel is hoping that the televised hearings will lay out just how vulnerable American democracy is in the hopes of spurring accountability and change.
Thursday's hearing, the first of at least six, begins at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch the Jan. 6 committee public hearings
The televised hearing is the first in a series that’s expected to last through July.
The Jan. 6 committee begins hearings with a big challenge: Capture public attention
Seldom has a set of congressional hearings opened amid so much anticipation and, at the same time, so little guarantee of success.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold the first of at least a half-dozen public hearings this week, having already promised stunning revelations that would lay bare just how dangerously close the U.S. came to losing its democracy.
“It’s all about democratic resiliency. Can we fortify our institutions and our people against insurrection, coups and violence?” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a committee member, told NBC News. “I hope we will be able to spur the country to make the necessary reforms to solidify democracy.”