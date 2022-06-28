Jan. 6 hearing: What to expect as top Trump admin aide testifies

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol is holding on Tuesday its sixth public hearing during which it is expected to unveil new evidence and testimony from a top Trump White House staffer.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a senior aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows at the time of the riot, is expected to testify, three sources tell NBC News.
The last-minute hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, was announced Monday, a surprise addition to the schedule after the panel previously indicated there would be no more hearings until July.
Earlier hearings have each tackled a different aspect of the events surrounding the riot, with the most recent focusing on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to upend the 2020 election results.
Here's what we know so far about Tuesday's hearing:
In recorded testimony presented last week, Hutchinson told investigators that a group of GOP lawmakers had sought presidential pardons following the insurrection at the Capitol, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama.
“There is new evidence that is coming to [the committee’s] attention on an almost daily basis,” said a source familiar with the hearing. The committee was “just planning on working this week in preparation for the final two hearings, so this is unplanned.
“You can deduce from that that there will be a lot of significance to the hearing.”