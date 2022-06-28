Jan. 6 hearing: What to expect as top Trump admin aide testifies

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol is holding on Tuesday its sixth public hearing during which it is expected to unveil new evidence and testimony from a top Trump White House staffer.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a senior aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows at the time of the riot, is expected to testify, three sources tell NBC News.

The last-minute hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, was announced Monday, a surprise addition to the schedule after the panel previously indicated there would be no more hearings until July.

Earlier hearings have each tackled a different aspect of the events surrounding the riot, with the most recent focusing on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to upend the 2020 election results.

Here's what we know so far about Tuesday's hearing: