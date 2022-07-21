Jan. 6 hearings live updates: Trump's actions during riot under scrutiny

The Jan. 6 committee will hold its eighth public hearing on Thursday, the latest in a series of high-profile productions laying out the case that the deadly riot was the result of then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

The committee has said that Thursday's hearing, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, will focus on what happened during the 187 minutes between Trump's speech where he encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol and his tweet encouraging rioters to head home.

The hearing will feature live testimony from two former Trump White House aides, Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who both resigned over Trump's actions on the day of the riot.

The committee has said it is likely to hold additional hearings later this year.

