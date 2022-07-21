Jan. 6 hearings live updates: Trump's actions during riot under scrutiny

The Jan. 6 committee will hold its eighth public hearing on Thursday, the latest in a series of high-profile productions laying out the case that the deadly riot was the result of then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election.
The committee has said that Thursday's hearing, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, will focus on what happened during the 187 minutes between Trump's speech where he encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol and his tweet encouraging rioters to head home.
The hearing will feature live testimony from two former Trump White House aides, Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who both resigned over Trump's actions on the day of the riot.
The committee has said it is likely to hold additional hearings later this year.
Catch up on Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7 of the hearings.
How to watch Thursday's prime-time hearing
The eighth public hearing hosted by the House Jan. 6 committee kicks off Thursday night. Below are details on when and where to watch the proceedings.
When does the hearing start?
The hearing is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. It's only the second hearing to be held by the committee in prime time.
Where to watch the hearing
Thursday's hearing will be streamed live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com.
NBC News and MSNBC will both have special coverage, and each will have a live blog.
Who’s testifying?
The committee will hear testimony from Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former national security official Matthew Pottinger. Both resigned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot.
What to expect during the hearing
The committee has said it will map out a minute-by-minute timeline detailing what then-President Donald Trump was doing during a roughly three-hour period while a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.
Thursday hearing to focus on 187 minutes
One hundred and eighty-seven minutes.
It’s the more than three-hour period during which the Jan. 6 committee says then-President Donald Trump refused to call off a violent mob of his supporters who were attacking police, ransacking the Capitol and hunting down lawmakers and his own vice president.
Committee members will be talking a lot about those 187 minutes during Thursday’s prime-time hearing — the finale in a series of eight televised public hearings but hardly the last of the year.