January 6 hearings live updates: Day 9 to focus on former President Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is holding its ninth public hearing on Thursday, its final one before the November midterms.
The hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, is expected to feature new testimony and evidence and will emphasize former President Donald Trump's involvement in the events surrounding the attack. The committee held eight public hearings over the summer, featuring testimony from a slew of former Trump aides and allies and never-before-seen footage from inside the riot.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy on probe: 'We keep finding new information'
Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday shed light on the future of the investigation and left open the door to the possibility of more hearings.
The investigation "has its own life," she said, "and we keep finding new information."
"This hearing allows us to go a little deeper into what people knew, when they knew it, and what decisions they made based on that information," she said about the planned presentation Thursday.
Murphy said that the committee is "still processing all of the data" surrounding Trump and Jan. 6, and the panel hasn't "yet called some of the original witnesses back in to talk to them — but we will do that in time."
The Jan. 6 committee is moving into its final stage
After a long hiatus, the House Jan. 6 committee appears to be winding down an investigation that made and broke political careers among the nine members while providing the fullest account yet of what happened the day the peaceful transfer of power was nearly subverted.
Members haven’t explicitly said Thursday's hearing will be their last. They still need to produce a written report on their findings over the past 14 months. But with the Justice Department now ramping up its criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the committee’s relevance has begun to fade, one of its members acknowledged.
“We’re really transitioning here into, ‘We need to get this report written,’” the member said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the panel’s thinking. “I see it as, look, we did a great job and at some point, it’s like, take the victory and now it’s in DOJ’s hands.”
What to expect from Thursday's hearing
Recapping previous Jan. 6 hearings and previewing what's to comeOct. 12, 202202:09
Jan. 6 panel set to hold final hearing before midterm elections
The Jan. 6 committee’s ninth and likely final investigative hearing Thursday will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service records and surveillance video.
The hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, will not include any live witnesses, a committee aide said. And unlike earlier hearings that focused on a specific aspect of the GOP plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power, Thursday’s presentation will take a more sweeping view of what happened before, during and after the Jan. 6 attack.
“Tomorrow, what we’re going to be doing is taking a step back and we’re going to be looking at that entire plan, the entire multipart plan to overturn the election. We’re going to be looking at it in a broader context and in a broader timeline as well,” a committee aide said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.
“We’re going to bring a particular focus on the former president’s state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfolded,” the aide added. “What you’re going to see is a synthesis of some evidence we’ve already presented with that new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump’s centrality to the scheme from the time prior to the election.”