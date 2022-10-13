January 6 hearings live updates: Day 9 to focus on former President Trump

Rep. Stephanie Murphy on probe: 'We keep finding new information'

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday shed light on the future of the investigation and left open the door to the possibility of more hearings.

The investigation "has its own life," she said, "and we keep finding new information."

"This hearing allows us to go a little deeper into what people knew, when they knew it, and what decisions they made based on that information," she said about the planned presentation Thursday.

Murphy said that the committee is "still processing all of the data" surrounding Trump and Jan. 6, and the panel hasn't "yet called some of the original witnesses back in to talk to them — but we will do that in time."