Republican debate live updates: DeSantis, Haley, Christie and Ramaswamy to face-off this evening

He is the latest candidate to drop out of the Republican primary since the last debate in Miami on Nov. 8.

What to watch in tonight's debate

Without Trump, the ongoing battle for second place is sure to get even hotter, with Haley and DeSantis, the two top-polling candidates onstage, certain to take aim at each other as they look to separate themselves and roll into Iowa as the clear alternative to Trump.

With only four candidates onstage for the debate, which takes place at 8 p.m. ET, look for both to earn more speaking time than they have previously — particularly with Scott, who had the most time during the third debate — no longer there.

Read the full story here.