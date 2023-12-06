Republican debate live updates: DeSantis, Haley, Christie and Ramaswamy to face-off this evening

What to know about tonight's GOP debate
- Four candidates are facing off in tonight's fourth Republican presidential debate, the smallest stage of the cycle so far.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have qualified for Wednesday’s debate in Alabama, which will be hosted by NewsNation, “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM and The Washington Free Beacon.
- Since the most recent debate on Nov. 8, two candidates have exited the race: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
- Former President Donald Trump, who is the front-runner in the polls, is skipping the debate again. Instead, he joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a town hall event on Tuesday evening.
- The debate begins at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to last two hours.
Here’s who’s dropped out since the previous debate
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum abandoned his presidential bid this week after failing to qualify for tonight's debate.
He is the latest candidate to drop out of the Republican primary since the last debate in Miami on Nov. 8.
A few days after that debate, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina unexpectedly ended his campaign for the White House.
What to watch in tonight's debate
Without Trump, the ongoing battle for second place is sure to get even hotter, with Haley and DeSantis, the two top-polling candidates onstage, certain to take aim at each other as they look to separate themselves and roll into Iowa as the clear alternative to Trump.
With only four candidates onstage for the debate, which takes place at 8 p.m. ET, look for both to earn more speaking time than they have previously — particularly with Scott, who had the most time during the third debate — no longer there.
Here’s who will be on stage tonight
Tonight's debate will feature the smallest pool of 2024 contenders yet, with just four candidates expected to be on stage.
The four qualifiers are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Christie was the final candidate to qualify for the debate, shortly before Monday’s deadline.
Trump has continued to dominate polls, but has not appeared on the debate stage against his Republican rivals.