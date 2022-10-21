Steve Bannon sentencing live updates: Former Trump aide's contempt of Congress case

Bannon had faced similar charges from federal prosecutors related to the same scheme in August of 2020. He pleaded not guilty and was pardoned by Trump in the hours before he left office.

Bannon has more legal problems on the horizon. He’s scheduled to stand trial in November of next year for allegedly defrauding donors who were giving money to build a wall at the southern U.S. border. He’s pleaded not guilty in that case, which was brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York.

Prosecutors asked for 6-month sentence, said Bannon 'expressed no remorse'

The Justice Department last week urged the judge to hand down a sentence of six months, which prosecutors said was at the high end of the sentencing guidelines, given his conduct throughout the case.

“The nature and circumstances of the offense support a top-end guidelines sentence because a person could have shown no greater contempt than the Defendant did in his defiance of the committee’s subpoena," their filing said.

“The defendant has expressed no remorse for his conduct and attacked others at every turn,” the prosecutors added. They also asked that the judge fine Bannon $200,000 for his confuct.

“From the time he was initially subpoenaed, the defendant has shown that his true reasons for total noncompliance have nothing to do with his purported respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, or executive privilege, and everything to do with his personal disdain for the members of Congress sitting on the committee and their effort to investigate the attack on our country’s peaceful transfer of power,” the prosecutors wrote.

Bannon’s lawyers argued that he should get only probation. Bannon, they said, “has not been convicted of a violent crime, he has no other criminal convictions, and he has strong ties to the D.C. area.” They also asked that Bannon be allowed to remain free until his lawyers are able to appeal the sentence.