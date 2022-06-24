Supreme Court abortion live updates: Justices overturn Roe v. Wade

SEE NEW POSTS

Durbin announces Judiciary hearing to explore "grim reality of a post-Roe America" Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next month to "explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America." Durbin, who chairs the committee, made the announcement in a series of tweets in which he vowed to keep "fighting to enshrine into law a woman's right to make her own reproductive choices." "The Court's decision to erase the right to an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women & health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions," Durbin wrote. "We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in." He also urged voters to elect "pro-choice Democrats who will write abortion protections into law" in the midterm elections.





LGBTQ rights could be at risk post-Roe, advocates warned before ruling The leaked initial draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion revealing the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling has been overturned had advocates worried about what the precedent's reversal could mean for the LGBTQ community's recently gained rights. Cathryn Oakley, an attorney with the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBTQ rights group, stressed that the high court's forthcoming abortion decision will have a direct impact on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. "The LGBTQ community relies on reproductive health care. LGBTQ people seek and receive abortions, they seek and receive and use contraception," she said. The willingness of the court to overturn precedent could, some advocates fear, signal other federally protected rights of minorities may be in jeopardy, such as same-sex marriage, which became the law of the land with the Obergefell v. Hodges case. Read more about what LGBTQ rights advocates warned before Friday's ruling.





Virginia Gov. Youngkin says Supreme Court ruling 'rightfully returned power to the people' Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "has rightfully returned power to the people" and the elected officials of each state. "I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life," he said in a statement Friday. "The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life." Youngkin, a Republican, said he has called on several lawmakers, including state Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant and Steve Newman, to help "find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward." The Virginia Assembly is controlled by Republicans and the Senate has a narrow 19-21 Democratic majority.





Manchin says he's 'alarmed,' had trusted Gorsuch and Kavanaugh when they said Roe was settled precedent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement that he is "deeply disappointed" by the Supreme Court's decision and "alarmed" that the two Trump-appointed justices that he voted to confirm supported it. "I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans," he said. Manchin said he was raised "pro-life" as a Catholic and still maintains that view. "But I have come to accept that my definition of pro-life may not be someone else's definition of pro-life. I believe that exceptions should be made in instances of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy," he said. Manchin said that he supports legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, saying, "I am hopeful Democrats and Republicans will come together to put forward a piece of legislation that would do just that."





Thomas calls on court to reconsider contraception, same-sex marriage cases Justice Clarence Thomas, concurring with the majority ruling, explicitly called on the Supreme Court to overrule the rulings in Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right to contraception; Lawrence v. Texas, the right to same-sex intimacy; and Obergefell v. Hodges, the right to same-sex marriage. "As I have previously explained, 'substantive due process' is an oxymoron that 'lack[s] any basis in the Constitution,'" he wrote.





Chief Justice Roberts warns Dobbs ruling goes too far Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the other conservative justices to uphold the Mississippi law in today's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, but urged against going further. "Surely we should adhere closely to principles of judicial restraint here, where the broader path the Court chooses entails repudiating a constitutional right we have not only previously recognized, but also expressly reaffirmed applying the doctrine of stare decisis," he wrote.





ACLU slams court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as "shameful" The American Civil Liberties Union called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "shameful." "Second-class status for women has once again become the law because of today's decision," Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said in a statement. "We can wave away any pretense that this is the United States of America when it comes to the fundamental right to decide when and if to become a parent." Romero warned that the decision will have far-reaching consequences. "The Supreme Court has just plunged this country and itself into a historic crisis, one that will reverberate far beyond the ability to get an abortion."





Alito says Constitution 'makes no reference to abortion' Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade that the Constitution "makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision" including the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," wrote Alito, who then quoted from an opinion written by then-Justice Antonin Scalia from the Planned Parenthood v. Casey case: "The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations, upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting."





In emotional remarks, Nancy Pelosi denounces Supreme Court, Trump, GOP In searing and emotional remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi excoriated the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade and blamed former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for laying the groundwork for the decision. "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers," Pelosi told reporters at a news conference. She described the top court's ruling as "dangerous" and urged people who support abortion rights and access to vote in the November midterm elections. "In the Congress, be aware of this, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that," Pelosi said.





'Today, Life Won,' Pence says Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has long been opposed to abortion, celebrated the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, saying "Today, Life Won." "By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions," he wrote in a series of tweets. "Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history," he continued, "a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and support for women in crisis pregnancies to every state Capitol in America." He added, "Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."





March for Life president praises decision to overturn Roe v. Wade March for Life President Jeanne Mancini praised the Supreme Court's decision to overturn an "unpopular and extreme abortion policy on our nation." March for Life is an annual rally held in the nation's capital condemning the 1973 decision by the nation's highest court that legalized abortion nationwide. "Today, the ability to determine whether and when to limit abortion was returned to the American people who have every right to enact laws like Mississippi's which protect mothers and unborn babies after 15 weeks — when they have fully formed noses, can suck their thumb, and feel pain," Mancini said in a statement. "We will continue to march until abortion is unthinkable because equality begins in the womb."





In concurrence, Kavanaugh says states can't bar residents from traveling elsewhere for abortion In a concurrence to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that states cannot block people from traveling to other states to seek an abortion because of the "constitutional right to interstate travel." But many legal observers and political analysts expect that exact issue will be at the center of the next chapter of this fight.





'One of the darkest days our country has ever seen,' Schumer says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a fundamental right was "stolen" from American women Friday when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. He called it "one of the darkest days our country has ever seen." "Millions upon millions of American women are having their rights taken from them by five unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court," he said in a statement. "These justices, appointed by Republicans and presiding without any accountability, have stolen a fundamental right to have an abortion away from American women in this country. These justices were intentionally appointed by Republicans to overturn Roe v. Wade and every Republican Senator knew this would happen if they voted to confirm these radical justices." Schumer, D-N.Y., condemned Republicans for their "complicit" decision in the ruling, saying it will have "consequences for women and families in this country." "Today's decision makes crystal clear the contrast as we approach the November elections: elect more MAGA Republicans if you want nationwide abortion bans, the jailing of women and doctors and no exemptions for rape or incest," he continued. "Or, elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman's right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians."





Rep. Dean blasts court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as 'horrifying' Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., condemned the court's decision. "Absolutely horrifying," Dean said. "It's taking us back more than 50 years." She urged people to fight back against the opinion. "People need to be out protesting," she said. "Peacefully protesting and voting."





INTERACTIVE: Live in a state set to ban abortions? See how far you'd have to travel for care

Without Roe v. Wade, women and girls seeking an abortion in states where the procedure will be banned will face long treks, often by multiple means of transportation, in order to get care. NBC News analyzed the distance to the nearest open abortion clinic from major cities in 21 states that either have pre-existing or pending state-level abortion bans that will go into effect following the Supreme Court's ruling Friday to overturn Roe. Women and girls there will have to drive 4 hours on average in order to receive care in bordering states where abortion remains legal. View the graphic here.





Mississippi AG: 'Roe v. Wade is finally behind us' Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican who advocated for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, celebrated what she characterized as a "new era in American history."





Pelosi says Supreme Court achieved Republicans' 'dark and extreme goal' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the Supreme Court has "achieved the GOP's dark and extreme goal of ripping away women's right to make their own reproductive health decisions." "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers," she wrote in a statement. Pelosi said that congressional Republicans are "plotting a nationwide abortion ban," and vowed that "Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law." "This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching," she added. "But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November."





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrates decision overturning Roe Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand Republican congresswoman from Georgia, told reporters Friday that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is a "blessing" and an "answered prayer." "I've prayed for this my whole life," Greene said.





Democratic PACs say voters must 'fight like hell' this November Two major Democratic political action committees, the Senate Majority PAC and House Majority PAC, criticized the high court in a joint statement Friday for taking away a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. Senate Majority PAC President JB Poersch and House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell said the ruling "flies in the face of decades of precedent and is a direct assault on the constitutional right to a safe, legal abortion that's been guaranteed for nearly a half-century." They said that abortion rights will be a top issue in the current midterm elections cycle, saying they "will determine whether Republicans can place cruel new restrictions on reproductive rights, ban abortion nationwide with no exceptions, criminalize abortion providers, and punish women. The stakes of defending our Democratic Senate and House majorities have never been higher." "Come November, we must elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives who will fight like hell to ensure that our constitutional rights are enshrined into law and serve as the last line of defense against Republicans' extremist attacks on our fundamental freedoms," they said.





Planned Parenthood: 'The court has failed us all' Planned Parenthood, one of the leading providers of reproductive health care in the U.S., said in a tweet that the Supreme Court has "failed us all" but added "this is far from over."





Key abortion rights group blasts Supreme Court decision The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, excoriated the "anti-abortion ideologues on the U.S. Supreme Court" who overturned Roe v. Wade





House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says ruling will 'save countless innocent lives' House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., applauded the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, saying that the ruling will "save countless innocent lives." "The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states," he said in a statement. McCarthy added, "In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures." The GOP leader also said that "much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us." Share this -





