Trump fraud trial live updates: Day 5 kicks off with ex-Trump executive's testimony

What to know about Day 5 of Trump's civil fraud trial
- Today is the fifth day of former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial. Here's a recap of yesterday's proceedings, the first one this week that he did not attend.
- Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James' office pressed former Trump Organization senior vice president Jeff McConney about the valuation of Trump's real estate properties. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last week that Trump inflated the size and value of his properties.
- Trump's lawyers took action in some of the criminal cases against him, including filing motions to dismiss the Washington, D.C., election interference case and to dismiss the Manhattan district attorney’s hush money case.
- Today, Trump's team is expected to move for a stay of the New York civil trial pending an appeal of last week’s summary judgment.
James arrives at the courthouse
James arrived at the courthouse shortly before 9:30 a.m. ET. James, who has attended the trial every day this week, told NBC News that she will not necessarily attend every day going forward, but felt it was important to be there for the first week.
She said she would also be in court for the testimonies of Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
What to expect on Day 5
Trump’s lawyers said they plan to take action today against Engoron's summary judgment last week.
They said they plan to file a stay pending appeal before the First Department of the Appellate Division. In court yesterday, they refused to reveal the scope of the requested stay.
Engoron's ruling found that Trump and his companies had committed repeated fraud, and canceled business certificates for LLCs “controlled or beneficially owned” by Trump, his sons Don Jr. and Eric, and two Trump Organization executives.
Here's what happened at trial yesterday
Donald Bender, Trump's longtime accountant, took the stand for his third day of testimony and was questioned by defense attorneys about the culpability of Trump's adult children regarding allegedly inflated financial statements.
Lawyers for the New York Attorney General's Office questioned Jeff McConney, a former Trump Organization executive, about the value of Trump’s Manhattan triplex, which Engoron ruled last week had been fraudulently inflated.
Trump wasn't in court yesterday after attending the first three days of the trial. He flew back to Florida on Wednesday afternoon.