Trump fraud trial live updates: Allen Weisselberg set to testify today

What to know about Allen Weisselberg's testimony
- Tuesday is the beginning of the second week of former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial. The courts were closed yesterday for the holiday.
- The trial began Monday, Oct. 2, in Manhattan. Trump attended the first three days of the trial and then flew to his Florida home. He denied all wrongdoing and repeatedly attacked the case as a witch hunt.
- Last week, lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James grilled Trump's former accountants and a top former Trump Organization executive. James is suing the former president, his company and his two adult sons for $250 million.
- Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization senior vice president, admitted on Friday that ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg asked for his help in committing tax fraud. Weisselberg, who served three months in prison this year, is set to testify today.
Weisselberg in court
Weisselberg has arrived with a mask on and is sitting in the first row of the gallery ready to move into the witness chair.
Here's what to expect during Trial Day 6
Allen Weisselberg is slated to take the stand today. Nick Haigh, a risk manager with Deutsche Bank who has been traveling overseas, will also testify this week, in addition to Patrick Birney of the Trump Organization.
There will potentially be testimony from Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen in the coming days.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has said she will be in court for the testimony from Weisselberg and Cohen. She was present in court for the trial's first five days last week.
Who is Allen Weisselberg?
A former chief financial executive for the Trump Organization, Weisselberg became the prosecution's star witness in the Manhattan district attorney's case against the Trump Organization. In December, the company was convicted on all counts stemming from a 15-year tax fraud scheme.
Weisselberg was identified as a beneficiary of the company's scheme, collecting $1.76 million in “indirect employee compensation,” including a rent-free apartment and furnishings, expensive cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme and served around three months in jail.
Weisselberg had testified during that trial that other senior executives profited from the scheme and that the company also benefitted from not having to pay certain taxes.
He is set to take the stand today.
Key moments from the first week at trial
The first witness called by the prosecution, Donald Bender, a former accountant for Trump, admitted that he didn’t dispute valuations of individual assets and also said he didn’t recall noticing any failure to disclose the methods used to value those assets, contrary to industry guidelines.
Trump’s lawyers sought to undermine Bender's credibility, prompting a heated exchange between defense attorney Chris Kise and Judge Arthur Engoron.
A second accountant, Camron Harris, said in his testimony that the Trump family and their company, the Trump Organization, are responsible for their own financial statements.
Trump who attended the trial for its first three days, railed against the court proceedings, calling them a “disgrace” and a “witch hunt” on Wednesday. He did not appear in court on Thursday or Friday.
At the end of the week, as prosecutors questioned Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization senior vice president, he admitted that the company's former longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, sought his help to commit tax fraud.