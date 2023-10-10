Trump fraud trial live updates: Allen Weisselberg set to testify today

Weisselberg in court Weisselberg has arrived with a mask on and is sitting in the first row of the gallery ready to move into the witness chair. Share this -





Here's what to expect during Trial Day 6 Allen Weisselberg is slated to take the stand today. Nick Haigh, a risk manager with Deutsche Bank who has been traveling overseas, will also testify this week, in addition to Patrick Birney of the Trump Organization. There will potentially be testimony from Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen in the coming days. New York Attorney General Letitia James has said she will be in court for the testimony from Weisselberg and Cohen. She was present in court for the trial's first five days last week.





Who is Allen Weisselberg? A former chief financial executive for the Trump Organization, Weisselberg became the prosecution's star witness in the Manhattan district attorney's case against the Trump Organization. In December, the company was convicted on all counts stemming from a 15-year tax fraud scheme. Weisselberg was identified as a beneficiary of the company's scheme, collecting $1.76 million in "indirect employee compensation," including a rent-free apartment and furnishings, expensive cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme and served around three months in jail. Weisselberg had testified during that trial that other senior executives profited from the scheme and that the company also benefitted from not having to pay certain taxes. He is set to take the stand today.





