Live updates: Tracking Biden’s topics during the State of the Union

When President Joe Biden takes the podium for tonight’s State of the Union address, he faces a divided Congress and an international incident.

Biden will use the speech to make a case for his re-election, and he had to adjust the address after a Chinese spy balloon entered U.S. airspace last week. But what else will the president talk about?

NBC News will be tracking the topics Biden touches on. The graphic below will track the topics he mentions and how long he talks about them. It will be updated automatically throughout the State of the Union.