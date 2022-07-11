Massachusetts high court rejects GOP effort to block voting rights reforms

Massachusetts voters will be allowed to utilize the state’s expanded early and mail-in voting rules during the state’s Sept. primary, the state’s highest court ruled Monday.

An order by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court effectively blocked an effort by Republicans in the state who had sought to stop the new voting rules — the main feature of a new law enacted last month called the VOTES Act — from going into effect.

The short unsigned order Monday states that the court will issue a “full opinion explaining the court’s reasoning” in “due course.”

Republican opponents of the VOTES Act — signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last month after advancing through the Democratic-controlled state Legislature — had claimed the law violated the state’s constitution. Many also falsely claimed that expanded absentee voting is more susceptible to fraud — a disproven allegation frequently made by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The law makes universal, no-excuse mail-in voting in the state permanent, giving millions of Massachusetts voters the ability to vote by mail without having to provide a reason.

It also expands options for early voting. Prior to the law being enacted, voters casting absentee ballots could only do so if they were out of town on Election Day, had a religion-related scheduling conflict or had a disability. Many of the new rules formalized by the law had taken effect on a temporary basis during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The state’s top elections official, Democrat William Gavin, called the ruling “a sign to the whole country at a time when false claims have been causing some states to roll back voter rights that we are moving forward.”

Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said he would appeal the order to the Supreme Court, according to the Associated Press.

The high court’s order comes just days before the July 23 deadline the new law created for election officials to begin sending out mail-in ballot applications to registered voters. The decision also ensures that the expanded voting rules mandated under the law will remain in effect for the state’s Sept. 6 primary.

The order marks the latest ruling by state courts over challenges to new state rules and policies over voting.

Last week, for example, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that voters in the state casting absentee ballots will no longer be able to drop them in boxes located anywhere except the offices of election clerks — a setback for Democrats in the state, who had advocated for the continuation of the more lenient rules about drop boxes that arose during the pandemic.